Presidents of European Council and European Commission address joint letter to Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen addressed a joint letter to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

“Mr. Prime Minister, let us thank you for your congratulation on the Europe Day.

The European Union and Armenia are using the opportunity that they managed to establish close ties within the frames of the Eastern Partnership and the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. The European Union and Armenia did that based on strong common values for both sides such as democracy, the rule of law and respect to human rights. We encourage you to continue your reforming activity on these firm bases.

Unfortunately, this year we have to face the coronavirus challenge, it’s a disaster relating to all of us. We were informed that you have also been infected with the virus and are happy that you have already recovered. This is a moment of solidarity and close international cooperation. The European Union has already provided its concrete support to Armenia to overcome this crisis, in particular mobilizing 92 million Euros from the European funds, and the European Union will continue to be engaged for the benefit of your country. This support applies not only to the healthcare, but also the social and economic parts of the crisis. Together we can get out of this crisis stronger for building a better future”.

