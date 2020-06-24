Armenian-made PCR tests for diagnosing COVID-19 are ready

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. PCR tests of Armenian production for diagnosing the novel coronavirus are ready, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.

“They will be used for examinations being carried out by the healthcare ministry at state order. This is a very serious progress for our medicine and basic sciences”, the minister said.

The minister specifically thanked the Institute of Molecular Biology of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences for producing the tests, as well as the Commandant’s Office for purchasing and importing the necessary materials to Armenia.

