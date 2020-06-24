Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 June

‘We will always remember that Soviet people defeated Nazism’ – Putin

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The Russian people will always remember that the Soviet people defeated Nazism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24, reports RIA Novosti.

“We will always remember that the Soviet people defeated Nazism. Millions of people of different nationalities from all republics of the Soviet Union”, Putin said.

The Russian leader reminded that they have fought and worked in accordance with the laws of courage and unity.

 





