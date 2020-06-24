Deputy PM Grigoryan distributes face masks to citizens in Ashtarak town

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Governor of Aragatsotn province Davit Gevorgyan and Mayor of Ashtarak Tovmas Shahverdyan toured in the town on June 23 distributing face masks to the citizens, the Aragatsotn Governor’s office told Armenpress.

The officials thanked all those citizens who wear face masks and asked all to wear masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan