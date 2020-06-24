Artsakh confirms 7 new cases of coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. 7 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of cases to 110, the ministry of healthcare said.

12 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 77.

At the moment 68 people are quarantined.

1,724 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

No death case has been registered in the Republic.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan