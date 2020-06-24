Road condition
YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on June 24, as of 08:00, the roads across Armenia are passable.
The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks as the ban on entry to Georgia for foreigners is still in force.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 11:00 Parliament holds extraordinary session – LIVE
- 09:40 Road condition
- 08:39 European Stocks up - 23-06-20
- 08:38 US stocks up - 23-06-20
- 08:37 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-06-20
- 08:36 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 23-06-20
- 08:35 Oil Prices Down - 23-06-20
- 01:38 President Sarkissian signs law depriving him of the power to sign Constitutional amendments
- 06.23-20:05 Medical worker dies of coronavirus in Armenia
- 06.23-19:53 Healthcare system will overcome coronavirus challenge becoming stronger – Minister Torosyan
- 06.23-19:18 Prosecutor's Office files complaint to Court of Appeal for remanding Gagik Tsarukyan
- 06.23-18:49 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-06-20
- 06.23-18:46 Armenian Defense Minister departs for Moscow
- 06.23-18:45 Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Armen Sarkissian on birthday
- 06.23-18:44 Asian Stocks up - 23-06-20
- 06.23-18:24 ADNOC announces $20.7 billion energy infrastructure deal
- 06.23-17:16 Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
- 06.23-17:14 50,094 jobs restored in Armenia after coronavirus-related strict restrictions were lifted in May
- 06.23-16:01 99-year-old veteran of Great Patriotic War recovers from coronavirus in Armenia
- 06.23-15:55 Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament infected with coronavirus
- 06.23-15:52 Armenian-Russian intergovernmental economic cooperation commission to hold 20th session in Yerevan
- 06.23-15:41 Germany imposes fresh lockdown after coronavirus outbreak at meat factory
- 06.23-15:25 Armenian minister of sport addresses congratulatory message on Olympic Day
- 06.23-15:07 COVID-19: Second group of French doctors to arrive in Armenia soon
- 06.23-14:20 President of Artsakh to donate his monthly salary to charity
09:10, 06.18.2020
Viewed 1992 times Denialism has no future: Armenia MFA comments on discussion of Genocide issue in Turkey
16:37, 06.17.2020
Viewed 1808 times Former MP Abraham Manukyan arrested
20:05, 06.17.2020
Viewed 1770 times Oligarchic regimes overthrown in Armenia and Moldova – President of Venice Commission
10:45, 06.20.2020
Viewed 1765 times Robert Kocharyan in freedom, bail has been paid
09:06, 06.17.2020
Viewed 1667 times Armenia to have national cybersecurity center