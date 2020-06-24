LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 June:

The price of aluminum down by 0.06% to $1598.00, copper price up by 0.92% to $5909.00, lead price down by 1.51% to $1761.50, nickel price down by 2.55% to $12592.00, tin price up by 1.02% to $16900.00, zinc price down by 0.92% to $2057.50, molybdenum price down by 1.85% to $17527.00, cobalt price stood at $29000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.