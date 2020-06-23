Healthcare system will overcome coronavirus challenge becoming stronger – Minister Torosyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan is confident that Armenia’s healthcare system will overcome the coronavirus challenge becoming stronger and more capable, ARMENPRESS reports Torosyan said during a press conference on June 23.

‘’This serious situation will become a driving force for the development of the healthcare system. Now we expand our healthcare capacities which in the future will be used for the struggle against other diseases’’, Torosyan said, expressing regret for the victims that will be inevitable on this path.

21,006 cases have been reported in Armenia by June 23. 10,144 have recovered. 10.364 are active cases. Death toll is 372. A total of 98,117 tests have been done. Another 126 patients with coronavirus have died of other reasons.

State of emergency has been prolonged until July 13.

