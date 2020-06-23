Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-06-20

YEREVAN, 23 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 June, USD exchange rate is up by 0.44 drams to 479.43 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 4.04 drams to 541.13 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.07 drams to 6.97 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.51 drams to 596.55 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 442.26 drams to 27157.21 drams. Silver price is up by 5.41 drams to 275.29 drams. Platinum price is up by 11.60 drams to 12639.51 drams.