Asian Stocks up - 23-06-20

TOKYO, 23 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 23 June:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.50% to 22549.05 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.51% to 1587.14 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.18% to 2970.62 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.62% to 24907.34 points.





