Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Serbian professional tennis player Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the novel coronavirus following an exhibition event he organized in Croatia, reports CNN.

The Adria Tour, which took place in Zadar last weekend, has been mired in controversy after the final was canceled following Grigor Dimitrov's positive test.

Djokovic, who was scheduled to play in Sunday's final, confirmed Tuesday that both he and his wife Jelena had also tested positive for Covid-19 upon returning home to Serbia, while his children's results were negative.

Djokovic said in a statement that he would remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days and have another test in five days' time.