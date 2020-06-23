50,094 jobs restored in Armenia after coronavirus-related strict restrictions were lifted in May

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. 50,094 jobs have been restored in Armenia after the strict restrictions applied over the novel coronavirus have been lifted in May, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook.

“I am pleased to state that in May when we decided not to continue the regime of strict restrictions, 50,094 jobs have been restored. Today we were discussing with the Chairman of the State Revenue Committee that the process of restoring jobs continues, this is the most important news of the past period”, the PM said.

Pashinyan added that everything must be done in order to avoid the return to the strict restrictions again.

“We should agree that we will not have a necessity to return again to the policy of strict restrictions, but for this purpose we should follow the anti-coronavirus rules. The economic indicators of May give optimism that we will have a certain restoration quite quickly. The trade turnover volumes are also restoring, we should together keep this economic rate, bring back what has been lost and develop what we have”, the PM added.

He reminded that in April 71,471 jobs were lost due to the regime of strict restrictions.

418 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,006, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

1,013 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 10,144.

12 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 372.

The number of active cases stands at 10,364.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 9. The total number of these cases has reached 126.

So far, 98,117 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan