Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament infected with coronavirus

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia, member of the Prosperous Armenia party and faction Vahe Enfiajyan has been infected with the novel coronavirus, the Vice Speaker said on Facebook.

“Dear compatriots, I have passed a COVID-19 test, I have just been informed that the result of the test is positive. I want to state that I feel well and do not have any symptoms at this moment”, the Vice Speaker said.

418 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,006, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

1,013 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 10,144.

12 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 372.

The number of active cases stands at 10,364.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 9. The total number of these cases has reached 126.

So far, 98,117 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan