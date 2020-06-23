Armenian-Russian intergovernmental economic cooperation commission to hold 20th session in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan and his Russian counterpart Alexei Overchuk held an online discussion on the relevant issues of the Armenian-Russian bilateral agenda as co-chairs of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, Mr. Grigoryan’s Office told Armenpress.

At the beginning of the discussion the Armenian and Russian deputy PMs presented the coronavirus-related situation in the two countries, as well as the results of measures taken to eliminate the consequences of the virus.

Using this chance the Armenian deputy PM on behalf of the government thanked the Russian side for the assistance provided especially to the healthcare sector. In turn deputy PM Alexei Overchuk said Russia will continue supporting Armenia in the fight against the pandemic.

The discussion also touched upon the cooperation between Armenia and Russian in the commercial, industrial, transportation, energy, humanitarian and financial spheres.

An agreement was reached to hold the 20th session of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Armenia in the third quarter of 2020. The deputy PMs agreed to give the instructions to the respective agencies aimed at forming the agenda of the next session and ensuring the effective implementation of the already approved measures.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan