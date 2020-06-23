COVID-19: Second group of French doctors to arrive in Armenia soon

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan received French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, Head of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Sara Anjargolyan and the French doctors led by their team head Alexandre Mignon, the ministry told Armenpress.

The French doctors arrived in Armenia on June 14 and for 10 days together with the local specialists they have been engaged in the treatment process of coronavirus patients, did their utmost for the citizens to overcome the disease.

“In this situation we are entering a new stage of relations in the healthcare sector of France and Armenia”, the French Ambassador said.

The next group of French doctors will arrive in Armenia today in the evening.

“The mission of our Office is to strengthen the Armenia-Diaspora ties, but in this fight we are making efforts also for such initiatives, and are glad that the next group of French doctors will be headed by a Diaspora-Armenian doctor”, Sara Anjarolyan said.

In turn the Armenian healthcare minister thanked the Ambassador for the support provided by France, and handed over certificates of gratitude to the French doctors.

The first group of French doctors arrived in Armenia via a special flight on June 14 to help the healthcare system to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The French doctors conducted their mission in the St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital, the Scientific Center for Traumatology and Orthopaedy and the infection department of the St. Mary medical center.

