Court hearing on Kocharyan’s case postponed for a week

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The trial of former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials over the 2008 March 1 case was postponed for a week.

The decision was made as Mihran Poghosyan, attorney of Yuri Khachaturov, didn’t attend the court hearing.

Prosecutor Gevorg Baghdasaryan filed a motion requesting the court to limit the attorneys’ right to file various motions. According to him, such actions of attorneys do not allow them to read the final part of the accusatory speech.

Judge Anna Danibekyan said the prosecutor’s motion includes issues which are impossible to discuss without the presence of all attorneys, therefore she postponed the hearing.

The next hearing will take place on June 30, 13:00.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged with overthrowing Constitutional order during 2008 March 1-2 events in Yerevan.

The case also includes former defense minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan, former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturov and former chief of staff of the Presidential administration Armen Gevorgyan.