Armenian President congratulates Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg on National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian congratulated Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, on the country’s National Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In his letter the Armenian President said that he highly values the friendly relations with Luxembourg, as well as the mutual partnership at various international platforms.

The Armenian President wished the Grand Duke of Luxembourg good health, and to the people of Luxembourg – speedy overcoming of the coronavirus crisis, further progress and welfare.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan