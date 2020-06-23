Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 3-5 degrees

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Short rain with thunderstorm is expected in Armenia in the daytime of June 23, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Hail is possible in separate regions.

No precipitation is expected on June 24-25.

Air temperature will rise by 3-5 degrees on June 23-24.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the daytime of June 23, on June 24-26 and 28.

