Converse Bank: Eurnekian School graduates receive scholarships

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of Converse Bank transferred to the graduates of Eurnekian Secondary School of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin the scholarships accumulated during their studies.

On an annual basis Scholarships are awarded to schoolchildren by Eduardo Eurnekian and the companies under his management in Armenia, including the Bank. Students receive the accumulated funds with Converse Bank payment cards upon their graduation from school. In total, more than $ 17,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 45 graduates of the 2019-2020 academic year, which they can use for purposes, including education and professional development. Since the launch of the project, more than 180 graduates of the school have received scholarships.

"Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin’s Eurnekian Public School is one of the most remarkable charitable initiatives of Argentinean-Armenian businessman and philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian. We are confident that the future of Armenia will be built and the further development of the country will be fostered by the young people who have received competitive education in accordance with international standards. For this reason, we are consistent in introducing and applying the best educational experience in the Eurnekian school, in all aspects of education for the younger generation”, said Jorge Del Aguila Eurnekian, representative of the Eurnekian family in Armenia and a member of the Converse Bank Board.

It should be noted that Eurnekian Public School was opened in 2009 with the support of Argentinean-Armenian businessman and philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian. And in 2017, with the support of the philanthropist , the new building of the school was opened, offering all the conditions for organizing education in accordance with international best practices of educational standards.