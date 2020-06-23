Armenian PM’s wife takes part in women political leaders online international conference

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Spouse of the Armenian prime minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, Anna Hakobyan, participated on June 22 in the ‘Female political leaders as champions for testing: Test to Exit COVID-19’ online conference, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The conference has been organized the G20 Health and Development Partnership, Women Political Leaders (WPL), and the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND).

The conference aimed at uniting the international community, the women leaders of the healthcare and political fields to share their experience, come up with recommendations, show a possible strategy on how the countroes can again re-open during the COVID-19 pandemic and provide people with new, simple and affordable tests.

The Speakers of the digital conversation were Aminata Touré, Former Prime Minister of Senegal, Gro Harlem Brundtland, Former Prime Minister of Norway, Former Director General of the WHO, H.E. Amira Elfadil Mohammed Elfadil, Social Affairs Commissioner African Union, Annette Kennedy, President, International Council of Nurses, Dr. Catharina Boehme, CEO, FIND (ACT-A Diagnostics Partnership, Silvana Koch-Mehrin, President & Founder, Women Political Leaders (WPL), Hatice Küçük – Executive Director, The G20 Health and Development Partnership.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan