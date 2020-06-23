Armenian PM congratulates Luxembourg counterpart on National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel on the National Day, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“I warmly congratulate you and address my best wishes to you and the good people of Luxembourg on the National Day.

We highly value the relations between Armenia and Luxembourg which are developing in an atmosphere of mutual trust and are interested in further deepening, strengthening our productive cooperation by implementing the agreements and programs reached during my visit to Luxembourg last year in May.

I wish you good health and new achievements, and to the good people of Luxembourg – a speedy return to their normal life, further progress and prosperity”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan