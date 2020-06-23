Armenian Parliament to convene extraordinary session
12:08, 23 June, 2020
YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament will convene an extraordinary session on June 24.
12 issues are included in the agenda.
The lawmakers will debate a number of bills at first and second hearings.
The MPs will also debate the issue on approving the 2019 state budget performance annual report.
Reporting by Norayr Shoghiyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
