Armenian Parliament to convene extraordinary session

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament will convene an extraordinary session on June 24.

12 issues are included in the agenda.

The lawmakers will debate a number of bills at first and second hearings.

The MPs will also debate the issue on approving the 2019 state budget performance annual report.

 

Reporting by Norayr Shoghiyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
