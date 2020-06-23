COVID-19: Armenia records 418 new cases, 1013 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. 418 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,006, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

1,013 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 10,144.

12 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 372.

The number of active cases stands at 10,364.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 9. The total number of these cases has reached 126.

So far, 98,117 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan