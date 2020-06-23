Hayastan All-Armenian Fund assists Lebanese-based Armenian educational facilities and media outlets

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund made a donation worth 55,000 USD assisting Lebanon’s educational facilities which are facing difficulties due to the socio-economic crisis in the country, the Fund told Armenpress.

The funds were raised by the local structures of the Fund in France and Germany.

“Now, when our all efforts are directed for supporting the healthcare sectors of Armenia and Artsakh, it’s also important to provide support to our educational-cultural centers, as well as the Armenian media outlets operating in Lebanon. The socio-economic crisis in Lebanon further worsened by the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Diaspora-Armenian communities are under the spotlight of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund”, Executive Director of the Fund Haykak Arshamyan said.

In addition to this support, a total of 10,000 USD will be proportionally provided to the Lebanese-based Armenian media outlets – Azdag, Zartonk and Ararat dailies, as well as Voice of Van radio station.





Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan