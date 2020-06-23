Armenian PM once again urges citizens to follow anti-coronavirus rules

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urges to triple, quadruple and quintuple the vigilance in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Today we at least have reached the point where we do not have a patient at home waiting for hospitalization. But the opportunities of expanding the healthcare system are not limitless. Remember, 15 out of 100 new cases will be inevitably hospitalized, 5 of which will inveitably end up in intensive care unit, 2 of which, unfortunately, will die, despite all efforts”, the PM said on Facebook.

He said everyone can stop the development of this fatal statistics by wearing a face mask, keeping the social distance and regularly washing hands.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan