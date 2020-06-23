Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Sarkissian on birthday

Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Sarkissian on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of his birthday, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Russian President’s congratulatory letter reads:

“Dear Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

Russia highly values your active interest in the development of the Russian-Armenian allied relations. I am convinced that the further expansion of the bilateral constructive cooperation, the partnering cooperation within the Eurasian integration processes are in accordance with the fundamental interests of our brotherly peoples.

Dear Mr. President, I sincerely wish you good health, welfare and success in your state activity”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration