Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Sarkissian on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of his birthday, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Russian President’s congratulatory letter reads:

“Dear Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

Russia highly values your active interest in the development of the Russian-Armenian allied relations. I am convinced that the further expansion of the bilateral constructive cooperation, the partnering cooperation within the Eurasian integration processes are in accordance with the fundamental interests of our brotherly peoples.

Dear Mr. President, I sincerely wish you good health, welfare and success in your state activity”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan