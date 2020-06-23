Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 June:

The price of aluminum stood at $1599.00, copper price stood at $5855.00, lead price stood at $1788.50, nickel price stood at $12921.00, tin price stood at $16730.00, zinc price stood at $2076.50, molybdenum price stood at $17857.00, cobalt price stood at $29000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

