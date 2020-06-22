Government to create jobs in Armenia for citizens departing for seasonal work

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government should present 100 new projects in the capital construction sector, trying to create jobs for its citizens in Armenia during the current coronavirus pandemic so that they will not depart to foreign countries for work, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at online briefing today, in response to the question of ARMENPRESS.

Numerous Armenian citizens were unable to visit the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union for a seasonal work due to the closure of borders. Asked whether this issue has been discussed with the partners, when it would be possible to restore the regular passenger flows between Armenia and the EAEU states, in particular Russia, the PM said: “It depends on the coronavirus situation not only in Armenia, but also in Russia. But our main plan is to try to create jobs for our citizens in Armenia so that they will have a chance to work here, rather than outside Armenia”.

The PM said the government must present 100 new projects in the capital construction sector, tenders over some of these projects are already taking place. He expressed hope that this plan will be implemented in an effective way, and Armenians departing for a seasonal work will have a chance to work in their homeland. “In any case, this is our best desire, I hope we will be able to fulfill this goal at least to a great extent”, he added.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan