Artsakh’s 2019 budget performance discussed at three parliamentary factions

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The annual report of the 2019 state budget performance of Artsakh was discussed today at the Parliament’s Justice, Democratic Party of Artsakh and ARF factions, the Artsakh Parliament told Armenpress.

Minister of State Grigori Martirosyan and Finance Minister Vahram Baghdasaryan provided clarifications over the budget performance.

The MPs presented proposals over introduction of program budgeting system, funding new projects in tourism sector, etc.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan