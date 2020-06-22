Armenia coronavirus: 504 patients in serious, 123 in critical condition

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. A total of 627 coronavirus infected patients in Armenia are in serious or critical condition, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said during an online briefing.

“As of this moment we have 504 citizens in serious condition, 123 citizens in critical condition and 44 citizens are switched to ventilators. In other words, a total of 627 citizens are in serious and critical condition, which is very concerning”, the minister said.

He urged the citizens to accept the behavior of wearing face masks, keeping social distance and regularly disinfecting hands as a long-term behavior and be ready to live in this way until the current challenge is completely eliminated not only in Armenia but also around the world.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 20,588, out of which 9,131 have already recovered. At the moment the number of active cases is 10,980. The death toll has reached 360.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan