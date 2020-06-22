COVID-19: Stable situation now, but no guarantee that this stability will be maintained – Armenia PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The situation with the novel coronavirus in Armenia remains serious, although there is quite a stable situation, but the problem is that there is no guarantee that this stability will be maintained, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at an online daily briefing on COVID-19.

“The epidemiological situation in Armenia connected with the novel coronavirus, unfortunately, still remains serious. Although we can state that we have quite a stable situation, but the problem is that we do not have a guarantee that this stability will be maintained. And our only tool remains to strictly follow the anti-coronavirus rules by all residents of Armenia as much as possible. And we continue holding broad awareness-raising campaign so that our compatriots will follow the three simple anti-coronavirus rules”, the PM said.

He said the task they have put forward is being solved, and the prices of face masks are declining in the market. And the prices become cheaper every week. The next direction which the government of Armenia is moving on with is the healthcare capacity development in order to provide high-quality services to the coronavirus infected patients as much as possible. Pashinyan also reminded that Armenia received large number of oxygen devices at the expense of the state budget resources.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 20,588, out of which 9,131 have already recovered. At the moment the number of active cases is 10,980. The death toll has reached 360.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan