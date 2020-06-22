COVID-19 latest updates: Confirmed cases surpass 9 million globally

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 9 million 073 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 471,000.

More than 4 million 855 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 356 thousand 841 confirmed cases). 122,250 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 1 million 086 thousand 990 confirmed cases and 50,659 deaths. Brazil now is the 2nd both with the death toll and the confirmed cases.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 592,280. 8,206 patients have died so far.

India is now the 4th with 426,910 cases. Death rate is 13,703.

UK has confirmed 304,331 cases. The death toll has reached 42,632.

Spain has 293,352 confirmed cases. Death toll is 28,323.

The next is Peru with 254,936 confirmed cases and 8,045 deaths.

Chile is now the 8th, reporting 242,355 confirmed cases and 4,479 deaths.

Italy reported 238,499 cases and 34,634 deaths so far.

Then comes Iran – 207,525 confirmed cases and 9,742 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 187,685 cases. The deaths comprise 4,950.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 21st with a total of 83,396 cases (18 new cases in one day), out of which 78,713 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 908 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 157,612.

Qatar has confirmed 87,369 cases. The death toll has reached 98 in Qatar.

Egypt surpassed the UAE, confirming a total of 55,233 confirmed cases and 2,193 deaths.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 44,925. 302 death cases have been registered here.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 40,291, that of the deaths is 330.

Iraq confirmed 30,868 cases and 1,100 deaths.

1,587 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 32.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 219. 7 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

