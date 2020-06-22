Armenian Parliament continues debating constitutional amendments bill at extraordinary session

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia continues holding the extraordinary session.

The debate of the bill on replacing the Constitutional Court President and judges is on the agenda.

The bill has been drafted by more than 50 MPs of the ruling My Step faction and proposes to replace the Constitutional Court President and CC judges who have served no less than 12 years in their position.

The bill has been adopted today at the first hearing.

If the bill is approved, the tenures of Constitutional Court Judges Alvina Gyulumyan, Feliks Tokhyan and Hrant Nazaryan will be suspended, while the present President of the Court Hrayr Tovmasyan will become Constitutional Court member.

Earlier it had been planned to hold a Constitutional referendum scheduled on April 5, which suggested to suspend the tenure of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan and 6 members of the Court. The referendum did not take place due to the state of emergency declared as a result of the coronavirus.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan