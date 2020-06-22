Iran coronavirus cases rise by 2,573 in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 2,573, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 207,525, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

119 more patients have died. The death toll has reached 9,742.

2,898 people are in serious condition.

2,836 citizens recovered in the past one day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 166,427.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan