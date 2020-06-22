Armenian parliament adopts bill on replacing Constitutional Court Chairman and members

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The national Assembly of Armenia adopted at first reading the bill authored by a number of MPs representing the ruling ''My Step'' bloc on Constitutional changes, which is about replacing the Chairman and some members of the Court. ARMENPRESS reports 89 MPs voted in favor of the bill.

Only ''My Step'' bloc participated in the session, since ''Propserous Armenia'' and ''Bright Armenia'' Parties had announced that will not participate in the extraordinary session of the parliament.

According to the bill, the powers of Constitutional Court members or judges will be suspended if they had been in office for not less than 12 years before the entering into force the 7th chapter of the Constitution. In case a Court member of judge has not been in office for 12 years before the entering into force of the 7th Chapter of the Constitution, he or she will remain in office until the 12 year-term is completed.

If the bill is approved, the tenures of Constitutional Court Judges Alvina Gyulumyan, Feliks Tokhyan and Hrant Nazaryan will be suspended, while the present President of the Court Hrayr Tovmasyan will become Constitutional Court member.

Earlier it had been planned to hold a Constitutional referendum scheduled on April 5, which suggested to suspend the tenure of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan and 6 members of the Court. The referendum did not take place due to the state of emergency declared as a result of the coronavirus.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan