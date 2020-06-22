Armenian parliament debating bill on replacing Constitutional Court Chairman and members

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia is debating the bill on Constitutional changes authored by a number of MPs representing the ruling ‘’My Step’’ bloc, which suggests terminating the tenure of the judges who have served more than 12 years. ARMENPRESS reports Vahagn Hovakimyan presented the bill to the parliament on June 22.

First, he expressed an opinion that the reasons for the Constitutional crisis is the activities of the Court since its establishment, February 6, 1996. He reminded that it was impossible to hold a Constitutional referendum due to the coronavirus pandemic, noting that during the upcoming one year or may be longer it can be impossible to hold referendums or any other national events.

''Our political force has announced numerous times that there is nothing more important for us than public health. On the other hand, the delay of solving the Constitutional Court crisis hampers the development of our country and puts under risk the expected reforms. The Republic of Armenia deserves having Constitutional Court that will enjoy people's trust. It's the responsibility of all of us, the parliament to solve the crisis over the Constitutional Court and ensure the normal development of the country'', he said.

According to the bill, the powers of Constitutional Court members or judges will be suspended if they had been in office for not less than 12 years before the entering into force the 7th chapter of the Constitution. In case a Court member of judge has not been in office for 12 years before the entering into force of the 7th Chapter of the Constitution, he or she will remain in office until the 12 year-term is completed.

If the bill is approved, the tenures of Constitutional Court Judges Alvina Gyulumyan, Feliks Tokhyan and Hrant Nazaryan will be suspended, while the present President of the Court Hrayr Tovmasyan will become Constitutional Court member.

Earlier it had been planned to hold a Constitutional referendum scheduled on April 5, which suggested to suspend the tenure of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan and 6 members of the Court. The referendum did not take place due to the state of emergency declared as a result of the coronavirus.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan