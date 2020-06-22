Armenia's Constitutional crisis can be solved based on Venice Commission opinions – CoE Gen.- Sec.

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. CoE Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić made an announcement supporting the efforts of the Armenian authorities aimed at overcoming the Constitutional crisis in Armenia, mentioning that the crisis can be overcome based on the opinions of the Venice Commission.

''The opinion of the Venice Commission adopted on June 19 and published today gives an opportunity to solve the central problems of the Constitutional crisis between the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court'', ARMENPRESS reports Marija Pejčinović Burić said.

