Extraordinary session kicks off at the parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session has kicked off at the parliament of Armenia, the agenda of which includes the bill of replacing the Chairman and a number of Judges of the Cionstitutional Court. ARMENPRESS reports the bill is elaborated by over 50 MPs representing ''My Step'' bloc.

According to the bill, the powers of Constitutional Court members or judges will be suspended if they had been in office for not less than 12 years before the entering into force the 7th chapter of the Constitution. In case a Court member of judge has not been in office for 12 years before the entering into force of the 7th Chapter of the Constitution, he or she will remain in office until the 12 year-term is completed.

If the bill is approved, the tenures of Constitutional Court Judges Alvina Gyulumyan, Feliks Tokhyan and Hrant Nazaryan will be suspended, while the present President of the Court Hrayr Tovmasyan will become Constitutional Court member.

Earlier it had been planned to hold a Constitutional referendum scheduled on April 5, which suggested to suspend the tenure of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan and 6 members of the Court. The referendum did not take place due to the state of emergency declared as a result of the coronavirus.

