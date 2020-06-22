A total of 20,588 COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. A total of 20,588 coronavirus cases have been reported in Armenia by 11:00, June 22. 9131 have recovered, ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

There are 10,980 active cases. A total of 96,843 tests have been done.

320 new cases were confirmed on June 22, 129 patients recovered and 10 died.

Death rate is 360. Another 117 who were tested positive for coronavirus, died of other causes.

State of emergency has been prolonged until July 13 in Armenia.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan