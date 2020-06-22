Bill on replacing Constitutional Court President, judges to be discussed at extraordinary session

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia will convene an extraordinary session on June 22 to discuss the bill on replacing Constitutional Court President and judges.

ARMENPRESS reports head of ‘’Bright Armenia’’ Party Edmon Marukyan said during parliamentary briefings that the extraordinary session will start at 13:00. ‘’We have already expressed our position on the bill during the discussion of the issue of holding Constitutional referendum. It’s not ruled out that we will not even participate in the session’’, Marukyan said.

More than 50 MPs representing ''My Step'' bloc have elaborated a bill allowing to replace the President and Judges of the Constitutional Court.

If the bill is approved, the tenures of Constitutional Court Judges Alvina Gyulumyan, Feliks Tokhyan and Hrant Nazaryan will be suspended, while the present President of the Court Hrayr Tovmasyan will become Constitutional Court member.

According to the bill, the powers of Constitutional Court mebers or judges will be suspended if they had been in office for not less than 12 years before the entering into force the 7th chapter of the Constitution. In case a Court member of judge has not been in office for 12 years before the entering into force of the 7th Chapter of the Constitution, he or she will remain in office until the 12 year-term is completed.

Earlier it had been planned to hold a Constitutional referendum scheduled on April 5, which suggested to suspend the tenure of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan and 6 members of the Court. The referendum did not take place due to the state of emergency declared as a result of the coronavirus.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan