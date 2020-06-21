Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

Gagik Tsarukyan will not be remanded

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction denied the motion of remanding head of ‘’Prosperous Armenia’’ Party Gagik Tsarukyan, ARMENPRESS reports Tsarukyan’s lawyer Yerem Sargsyan told the reporters.

Gagik Tsarukyan is charged with giving electoral bribes and also economic crimes. He denies any wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





