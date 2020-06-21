Gagik Tsarukyan will not be remanded
YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction denied the motion of remanding head of ‘’Prosperous Armenia’’ Party Gagik Tsarukyan, ARMENPRESS reports Tsarukyan’s lawyer Yerem Sargsyan told the reporters.
Gagik Tsarukyan is charged with giving electoral bribes and also economic crimes. He denies any wrongdoing.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 16:01 99-year-old veteran of Great Patriotic War recovers from coronavirus in Armenia
- 15:55 Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament infected with coronavirus
- 15:52 Armenian-Russian intergovernmental economic cooperation commission to hold 20th session in Yerevan
- 15:41 Germany imposes fresh lockdown after coronavirus outbreak at meat factory
- 15:25 Armenian minister of sport addresses congratulatory message on Olympic Day
- 15:07 COVID-19: Second group of French doctors to arrive in Armenia soon
- 14:20 President of Artsakh to donate his monthly salary to charity
- 14:07 Court hearing on Kocharyan’s case postponed for a week
- 13:43 Armenian President congratulates Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg on National Day
- 13:36 Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 3-5 degrees
- 13:13 Converse Bank: Eurnekian School graduates receive scholarships
- 13:12 Court hearing on Kocharyan’s case begins
- 13:00 Armenian PM’s wife takes part in women political leaders online international conference
- 12:14 Armenian PM congratulates Luxembourg counterpart on National Day
- 12:08 Armenian Parliament to convene extraordinary session
- 11:41 “Gratitude in Action”: Aurora to honor international humanitarians and COVID-19 heroes
- 11:35 Coronavirus: 6 new cases confirmed in Artsakh, bringing total to 103
- 11:10 Armenia’s National Security Service reveals another unsuccessful attempt of Azerbaijani propaganda
- 11:04 COVID-19: Armenia records 418 new cases, 1013 recoveries in one day
- 10:56 Hayastan All-Armenian Fund assists Lebanese-based Armenian educational facilities and media outlets
- 10:38 Armenian PM once again urges citizens to follow anti-coronavirus rules
- 10:10 Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Sarkissian on birthday
- 09:49 Road condition
- 08:49 European Stocks up - 22-06-20
- 08:48 US stocks - 22-06-20
21:21, 06.16.2020
Viewed 3244 times Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia – Jerusalem Post
09:10, 06.18.2020
Viewed 1918 times Denialism has no future: Armenia MFA comments on discussion of Genocide issue in Turkey
16:37, 06.17.2020
Viewed 1767 times Former MP Abraham Manukyan arrested
21:56, 06.16.2020
Viewed 1723 times Gagik Tsarukyan leaves NSS building
20:05, 06.17.2020
Viewed 1716 times Oligarchic regimes overthrown in Armenia and Moldova – President of Venice Commission