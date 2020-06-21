ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

Pashinyan urges to ban activities of political forces which oppress free will of people

Armenian parliament approves motion on depriving Gagik Tsarukyan of liberty

Opposition Prosperous Armenia faction head Gagik Tsarukyan stripped of parliamentary immunity

NSS presents new discoveries about activity of Prosperous Armenia party

551 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia, 558 recover

Armenia coronavirus: 444 patients in serious, 131 in critical condition

2 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh, bringing total to 96

Carrying identity document outside becomes mandatory in Armenia due to coronavirus

French doctors arrive in Armenia to help fighting COVID-19

Lithuania sends medical team and aid to Armenia to combat COVID-19

Serbia sends 2nd airplane of medical supplies to Armenia

Poland sends medical supplies to Armenia

USA provides Armenia 2.7 million USD for fight against COVID-19

Study says wearing face mask is one of the most effective means to prevent COVID-19 spread – Forbes

Pashinyan calls on Aliyev to demonstrate constructive approach and agree with his formula

No major progress possible in NK negotiation process without Artsakh’s full engagement – Armenia PM

Armenian Parliament Speaker touches upon Azerbaijan’s provocative actions at CSTO PA Council session

Next video-conference on NK issue will take place at the end of June – Zakharova

Armenian delegation prevents inclusion of anti-Armenian formulation in Euronest Bureau’s statement

NK conflict has no military solution – EuroNest PA Co-chairs

Armenia National Security Service reveals false information spread attempt

Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia – Jerusalem Post

Denialism has no future: Armenia MFA comments on discussion of Genocide issue in Turkey

Armenia committed to democracy-based partnership with EU – Pashinyan

Armenian President said something that hasn’t been said by any other head of state - la Repubblica

Armenian PM will not attend Victory Day Parade in Moscow

Armenian Defense Minister to head military unit participating in Victory parade in Moscow

75 servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces arrive in Moscow to take part in Victory Day Parade

UN publishes Armenia’s 2020 SDGs Voluntary National Review Report

Armenia’s Central Bank reduces refinancing rate by 0.5%, sets it at 4.5%

Gas price for Armenia’s population to remain unchanged: PSRC approves its proposed tariffs

President Sarkissian signs law on making changes in Tax Code

PM appoints Artur Javadyan Ambassador-at-Large

Robert Kocharyan in freedom, bail has been paid

Prosecutor's office will appeal court decision on releasing Kocharyan from jail on bail

Charges pressed against former police chief Vladimir Gasparyan and Levon Yeranosyan

Prosecutor requests 7-year sentence for Hayk Sargsyan, former President's nephew