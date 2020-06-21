ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
Pashinyan urges to ban activities of political forces which oppress free will of people
Armenian parliament approves motion on depriving Gagik Tsarukyan of liberty
Opposition Prosperous Armenia faction head Gagik Tsarukyan stripped of parliamentary immunity
NSS presents new discoveries about activity of Prosperous Armenia party
551 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia, 558 recover
Armenia coronavirus: 444 patients in serious, 131 in critical condition
2 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh, bringing total to 96
Carrying identity document outside becomes mandatory in Armenia due to coronavirus
French doctors arrive in Armenia to help fighting COVID-19
Lithuania sends medical team and aid to Armenia to combat COVID-19
Serbia sends 2nd airplane of medical supplies to Armenia
Poland sends medical supplies to Armenia
USA provides Armenia 2.7 million USD for fight against COVID-19
Study says wearing face mask is one of the most effective means to prevent COVID-19 spread – Forbes
Pashinyan calls on Aliyev to demonstrate constructive approach and agree with his formula
No major progress possible in NK negotiation process without Artsakh’s full engagement – Armenia PM
Armenian Parliament Speaker touches upon Azerbaijan’s provocative actions at CSTO PA Council session
Next video-conference on NK issue will take place at the end of June – Zakharova
Armenian delegation prevents inclusion of anti-Armenian formulation in Euronest Bureau’s statement
NK conflict has no military solution – EuroNest PA Co-chairs
Armenia National Security Service reveals false information spread attempt
Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia – Jerusalem Post
Denialism has no future: Armenia MFA comments on discussion of Genocide issue in Turkey
Armenia committed to democracy-based partnership with EU – Pashinyan
Armenian President said something that hasn’t been said by any other head of state - la Repubblica
Armenian PM will not attend Victory Day Parade in Moscow
Armenian Defense Minister to head military unit participating in Victory parade in Moscow
75 servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces arrive in Moscow to take part in Victory Day Parade
UN publishes Armenia’s 2020 SDGs Voluntary National Review Report
Armenia’s Central Bank reduces refinancing rate by 0.5%, sets it at 4.5%
Gas price for Armenia’s population to remain unchanged: PSRC approves its proposed tariffs
President Sarkissian signs law on making changes in Tax Code
PM appoints Artur Javadyan Ambassador-at-Large
Robert Kocharyan in freedom, bail has been paid
Prosecutor's office will appeal court decision on releasing Kocharyan from jail on bail
Charges pressed against former police chief Vladimir Gasparyan and Levon Yeranosyan
Prosecutor requests 7-year sentence for Hayk Sargsyan, former President's nephew