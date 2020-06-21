Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

 

 

Pashinyan urges to ban activities of political forces which oppress free will of people 

Armenian parliament approves motion on depriving Gagik Tsarukyan of liberty

Opposition Prosperous Armenia faction head Gagik Tsarukyan stripped of parliamentary immunity

NSS presents new discoveries about activity of Prosperous Armenia party

 

 

551 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia, 558 recover

Armenia coronavirus: 444 patients in serious, 131 in critical condition

2 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh, bringing total to 96

 

 

Carrying identity document outside becomes mandatory in Armenia due to coronavirus

 

 

French doctors arrive in Armenia to help fighting COVID-19

Lithuania sends medical team and aid to Armenia to combat COVID-19

 Serbia sends 2nd airplane of medical supplies to Armenia

Poland sends medical supplies to Armenia

USA provides Armenia 2.7 million USD for fight against COVID-19

 

 

Study says wearing face mask is one of the most effective means to prevent COVID-19 spread – Forbes

 

 

Pashinyan calls on Aliyev to demonstrate constructive approach and agree with his formula

No major progress possible in NK negotiation process without Artsakh’s full engagement – Armenia PM

 

 

Armenian Parliament Speaker touches upon Azerbaijan’s provocative actions at CSTO PA Council session

Next video-conference on NK issue will take place at the end of June – Zakharova

 

 

Armenian delegation prevents inclusion of anti-Armenian formulation in Euronest Bureau’s statement

NK conflict has no military solution – EuroNest PA Co-chairs

 

 

Armenia National Security Service reveals false information spread attempt

 

 

Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia – Jerusalem Post

 

 

Denialism has no future: Armenia MFA comments on discussion of Genocide issue in Turkey

 

 

Armenia committed to democracy-based partnership with EU – Pashinyan

 

 

Armenian President said something that hasn’t been said by any other head of state - la Repubblica

 

 

Armenian PM will not attend Victory Day Parade in Moscow

Armenian Defense Minister to head military unit participating in Victory parade in Moscow

75 servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces arrive in Moscow to take part in Victory Day Parade

 

 

UN publishes Armenia’s 2020 SDGs Voluntary National Review Report

 

 

Armenia’s Central Bank reduces refinancing rate by 0.5%, sets it at 4.5%

 

 

Gas price for Armenia’s population to remain unchanged: PSRC approves its proposed tariffs

 

 

President Sarkissian signs law on making changes in Tax Code

 

 

 PM appoints Artur Javadyan Ambassador-at-Large

 

 

Robert Kocharyan in freedom, bail has been paid

Prosecutor's office will appeal court decision on releasing Kocharyan from jail on bail

 

 

Charges pressed against former police chief Vladimir Gasparyan and Levon Yeranosyan

 

 

Prosecutor requests 7-year sentence for Hayk Sargsyan, former President's nephew

 

 

 

 





