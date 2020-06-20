Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime nearly 85 times in a week

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime nearly 85 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of June 14-20, during which over 700 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from different caliber weapons.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the front line units of the Defense Army stay committed to the ceasefire regime and keep control of the situation.

