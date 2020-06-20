Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

European Stocks up - 19-06-20

MOSCOW, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 19 June:

The value of German DAX is up by 0.40% to 12330.76 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.42% to 4979.45 points, British FTSE is up by 1.10% to 6292.60 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 1.54% to 1249.67 points.





