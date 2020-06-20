LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 June:

The price of aluminum is down by 0.56% to $1599.00, copper price is up by 0.52% to $5855.00, lead price is down by 1.27% to $1788.50, nickel price is up by 0.80% to $12921.00, tin price is down by 1.65% to $16730.00, zinc price is up by 1.64% to $2076.50, molybdenum price stood at $17857.00, cobalt price stood at $29000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.