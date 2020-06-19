Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 June

BMW to lay off 10,000 contract workers: source

BMW to lay off 10,000 contract workers: source

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. BMW (BMWG.DE) will not extend the contracts of 10,000 contract workers, a company source told Reuters on Friday, as the German luxury carmaker seeks to reduce its capacity due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Munich-based company said earlier on Friday it had reached an agreement with the works council a package of “personnel measures for a sustainable future”.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration