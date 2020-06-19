BMW to lay off 10,000 contract workers: source
YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. BMW (BMWG.DE) will not extend the contracts of 10,000 contract workers, a company source told Reuters on Friday, as the German luxury carmaker seeks to reduce its capacity due to the coronavirus crisis.
The Munich-based company said earlier on Friday it had reached an agreement with the works council a package of “personnel measures for a sustainable future”.
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 19:22 NK conflict has no military solution – EuroNest PA Co-chairs
- 19:12 Florida shows signs as next coronavirus epicenter as cases spike across the country
- 18:59 BMW to lay off 10,000 contract workers: source
- 18:18 ''My Step'' bloc's MPs elaborate bill allowing to replace Constitutional Court President and Judges
- 18:16 Serbia sends 2nd airplane of medical supplies to Armenia
- 18:06 Prosecutor requests 7-year sentence for Hayk Sargsyan, former President's nephew
- 17:57 Armenia’s Central Bank chief meets with President of Artsakh
- 17:34 Armenian PM will not attend Victory Day Parade in Moscow
- 17:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-06-20
- 17:32 Asian Stocks down - 19-06-20
- 17:03 Court to publish decision over motion on arresting PAP leader on June 21
- 16:36 Russian President publishes article on 75th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War
- 16:10 Azerbaijani President put himself in deadlock – Armenian PM
- 15:59 Pashiyan says all goals pursued by elections in Artsakh have been best implemented
- 15:10 No major progress possible in NK negotiation process without Artsakh’s full engagement – Armenia PM
- 13:54 Sarkissian sure the presidential institute should be out of political debates
- 13:50 Armenian justice minister, US Ambassador discuss police reforms
- 13:19 Gas price for Armenia’s population to remain unchanged: PSRC approves its proposed tariffs
- 13:16 Plane carrying medical items departs from Poland to Armenia
- 12:46 ‘I see myself as ambassador between Armenia and the world’, says President Sarkissian
- 12:32 Joint session of Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh launched in Yerevan
- 12:25 Armenian delegation prevents inclusion of anti-Armenian formulation in Euronest Bureau’s statement
- 12:10 Solomon Ime Udo to play for Armenian national football team
- 11:35 Charges pressed against former police chief Vladimir Gasparyan and Levon Yeranosyan
- 11:23 2 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh, bringing total to 96
14:23, 06.13.2020
Viewed 2917 times Armenian healthcare minister runs over 10-year-old child in Yerevan
21:21, 06.16.2020
Viewed 2591 times Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia – Jerusalem Post
12:36, 06.12.2020
Viewed 2565 times France sends medical team to Armenia to help combating COVID-19
13:40, 06.13.2020
Viewed 2459 times Startups can re-invent the post-pandemic world, says Armenian President
16:08, 06.12.2020
Viewed 2377 times 26-year-old Azerbaijani man voluntarily surrenders to Armenian authorities – details