''My Step'' bloc's MPs elaborate bill allowing to replace Constitutional Court President and Judges

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. More than 50 MPs representing ''My Step'' bloc have elaborated a bill allowing to replace the President and Judges of the Constitutional Court. ARMENPRESS reports the bill is not yet included in the agenda of parliamentary sessions but is published in the official website of the National Assembly.

If the bill is approved, the tenures of Constitutional Court Judges Alvina Gyulumyan, Feliks Tokhyan and Hrant Nazaryan will be suspended, while the present President of the Court Hrayr Tovmasyan will become Constitutional Court member.

According to the bill, the powers of Constitutional Court mebers or judges will be suspended if they had been in office for not less than 12 years before the entering into force the 7th chapter of the Constitution. In case a Court member of judge has not been in office for 12 years before the entering into force of the 7th Chapter of the Constitution, he or she will remain in office until the 12 year-term is completed.

Earlier it had been planned to hold a Constitutional referendum scheduled on April 5, which suggested to suspend the tenure of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan and 6 members of the Court. The referendum did not take place due to the state of emergency declared as a result of the coronavirus.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan