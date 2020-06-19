Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 June

Serbia sends 2nd airplane of medical supplies to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The 2nd airplane carrying humanitarian aid of medical supplies reached Armenia from Serbia on June 19. ''Help in difficult periods for the Armenian people is a guarantee for bright future'', President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said.

The 1st airplane had landed in Armenia on June 18.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President's Office, Serbia provided Armenia with 10 artificial respiration devices, 10 monitors monitoring the patient's condition, 500 thousand surgical և 100 thousand breathing masks, 25 thousand protective glasses, 25 thousand medical protective clothing and other necessary items.

Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Serbia in Armenia Tatjana Cvetkovic assessed the act of providing Armenia with humanitarian aid be Serbia as a bright prove of excellent relations between the two countries. ''Until recently fight against coronavirus was the central task of the Government in Serbia and we fully comprehend what means fighting against COVID-19'', she said.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





