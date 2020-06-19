Prosecutor requests 7-year sentence for Hayk Sargsyan, former President's nephew

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor's Office has requested to sentence Hayk Sargsyan, former President Serzh Sargsyan's nephew, with 7-year term, ARMENPRESS reports Yerem Sargsyan, the lawyer of Hayk Sargsyan, told the reporters.

''The prosecutor made an accusatory speech. He thinks that carrying an illegal weapon and murder attempt are evidenced. As for carrying illegal arms, the prosecutor requested that expiration of the statute of limitations be applied to the carrying of illegal weapons, but requested a 7-year sentence for the murder attempt'', the lawyer said.

He added that they have always substantiated that there is no feature of murder attempt. The defense will present the details in a speech at the next court session.

On April 1, 2007, the Police were notified that Yerevan resident Davit Simonyan, born in 1984, has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

On the same day, A. Ghevondyan presented a gun to the Police and told that he fired shots as a result of carelessness, injuring his friend D. Simonyan.

Criminal case has been launched into the incident. But on May 28, 2007, a decision was made not to launch criminal proceedings against A. Ghevondyan on the grounds of absence of complaint.

However, on July 3, 2018, the Prosecutor General’s Office made a decision to eliminate the aforementioned decision. As a result of investigative operations, it was revealed that Davit Simonyan received a gunshot wound not by A. Ghevondyan, but by Hayk Sargsyan.

Hayk Sargsyan was detained but later, on September 10 2018 was released from jail on bail of 50 million AMD.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan