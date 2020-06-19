Armenia’s Central Bank chief meets with President of Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan met today with President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the CBA told Armenpress.

A number of issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting specifically touched upon the role of commercial banks and other financial companies to the development of Artsakh’s economy.

The sides highlighted the ongoing programs aimed at developing the partnership in the financial-banking sector.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan