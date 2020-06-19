Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 June

Armenia’s Central Bank chief meets with President of Artsakh

Armenia’s Central Bank chief meets with President of Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan met today with President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the CBA told Armenpress.

A number of issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting specifically touched upon the role of commercial banks and other financial companies to the development of Artsakh’s economy.

The sides highlighted the ongoing programs aimed at developing the partnership in the financial-banking sector.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration